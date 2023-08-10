Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SM Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.38. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

SM Energy stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

