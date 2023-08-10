FY2023 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for SI-BONE in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

SI-BONE Stock Down 2.9 %

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $945,716 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.