FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Cut by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $192.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $210.59. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,367.50.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,004.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$944.18. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,146.68.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

