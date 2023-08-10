FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of THS opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 80,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
