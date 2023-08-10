FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of THS opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 80,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

