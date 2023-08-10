FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By Cormark

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.04.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SSL opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

