Northland Capmk Weighs in on Tigo Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TYGO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.53% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

