FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Boosted by Cormark

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price target on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

KRR opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.38 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.20 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of C$96.81 million for the quarter.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

