Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $84.29 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

