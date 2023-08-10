Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01.

VINC opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

