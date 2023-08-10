Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 4.1 %

Tecnoglass stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

