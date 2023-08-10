FY2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Lifted by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.43. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$37.09.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

