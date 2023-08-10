TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

