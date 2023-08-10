Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million.

AKYA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

AKYA stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Matthew Winkler purchased 203,388 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,097,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

