Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for AnaptysBio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANAB. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 6.7 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $468.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

