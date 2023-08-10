Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $55.81.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

