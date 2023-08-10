DA Davidson Comments on WW International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of WW opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $771.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

