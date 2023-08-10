Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

