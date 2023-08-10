Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,880 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

