Analysts Set Expectations for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,681,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 681,199 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680,954 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,463,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,988,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

