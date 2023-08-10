Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

AAWH has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.78.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.