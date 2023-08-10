Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $40.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 51.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

