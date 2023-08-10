Bailard Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $583.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

