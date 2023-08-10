Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.62). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 789,333 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $22,503,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

