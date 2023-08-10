Bailard Inc. Invests $210,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caleres

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.