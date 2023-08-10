A. O. Smith Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AOS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

