Zacks Research Comments on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

