IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho cut their price target on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.