Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 130.30% and a negative net margin of 89.82%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKYA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Matthew Winkler bought 203,388 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,565. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,097,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 141,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.