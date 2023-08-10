Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.10). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $754.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.