Brokers Offer Predictions for Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alto Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.62 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

ALTO opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

