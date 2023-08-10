Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.