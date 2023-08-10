Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACRS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

