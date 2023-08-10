Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

