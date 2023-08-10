Alamo Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alamo Group in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $178.73 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

