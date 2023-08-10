Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $239.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.