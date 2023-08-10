6,700 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

