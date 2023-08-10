Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $599.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.