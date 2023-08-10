2,367 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

