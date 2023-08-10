MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

