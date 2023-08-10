Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACRS stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.17% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,506,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,705,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,438,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

