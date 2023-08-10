Bailard Inc. Invests $206,000 in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in NVE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in NVE by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

