FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.
Vaxart stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.62.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
