FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

Vaxart stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 2,028.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 360.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.