HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.17% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

