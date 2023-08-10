Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $283.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

