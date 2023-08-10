Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

NEM stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

