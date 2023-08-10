Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.91.

RETA opened at $167.11 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $168.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock worth $31,041,846 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

