Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 646 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

