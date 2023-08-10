BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

