Citigroup Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $285.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.21.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $260.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $263.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.