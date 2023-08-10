Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $281.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average of $279.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

